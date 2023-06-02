RENFE’S new low-cost AVE-alternative service, AVLO, which started operating in the south corridor yesterday, June 1, will increase its daily connections from one to ‘possibly three’ trains a day in each direction between the capital and the cities of Malaga and Sevilla.

Initially, this southern corridor service has started with four trains: two between Madrid and Sevilla (one in each direction) and another two between Madrid and the Costa del Sol (one per direction).

By the end of the year it is expected that the connections will be tripled, as announced yesterday, Thursday, by Renfe’s Director of Commercial Services in Andalucia, José Ángel Ferrero, during the inauguration of the first AVLO service from Malaga-María Zambrano station, which departed at 9:54 am for Madrid’s Atocha station.

The extension of the connections is subject to the delivery of new trains by Talgo, something that will take place ‘in the last quarter of the year’ Ferrero informed.

As of yesterday, these AVLO trains link Madrid with Cordoba, Sevilla and Malaga, with stops at all the intermediate stations of each of the high-speed lines (Ciudad Real, Puertollano, Puente Genil and Antequera).

Since the tickets for this new low-cost train service went on sale last April 12, over 60,000 tickets have been sold, covering the summer season until September 30.

The forecast is that tickets covering this autumn and winter, until Christmas, will go on sale shortly.

