THE Swedish company IKEA has celebrated its 15th anniversary in Malaga.

In these 15 years since IKEA opened its doors to the public on the Costa del Sol, the furniture giant in Malaga has received more than 42 million visitors (82% from Malaga, 7% from Granada, 4% from Cordoba and 3% from Jaen).

In the last year alone, the number of visits to the Malaga shop has grown by 4%.

To celebrate this milestone, customers can enjoy exclusive offers and promotions from today, Friday June 2, until Sunday 4, including up to 15% discounts on their most iconics products as well as enjoy a fun-filled weekend of live music, decoration workshops, activities for children and free food to taste.

IKEA’s contribution to the community

IKEA Malaga has ‘a strong commitment’ to the population and this is reflected in the contribution to the community of more than one million euros allocated to collaborations with NGOs such as El Teléfono de la Esperanza (suicide hotline), the Asociación Protectora de Minusválidos Psíquicos La Traiña (Protective Association for the mentally challenged) or CEAR (Spanish Refugee Aid Commission).

The shop is also a reflection of IKEA’s commitment to women and equal opportunities. It has a workforce of more than 635 workers, 59% of whom are women, with an average age of 36.

READ MORE: