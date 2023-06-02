A UNIVERSITY of Gibraltar professor will be helping the Ministry of Justice run an online survey for victims and survivors of domestic violence to describe their experiences anonymously.

Minister for Justice and Equality Samantha Sacramento launched the survey to use ‘real experiences and sound evidence’ to help her shape a new government domestic abuse strategy.

Sacramento, who recently brought domestic abuse law on the Rock in line with that of UK, said she wants victims ‘to be at the forefront of our efforts to combat domestic abuse’.

Professor Zsolt Demetrovics, Chair of the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming, will lead the research.

The survey is open to residents of Gibraltar aged 18 or over who have survived domestic abuse.

The government statement said the questionnaire wants to get ‘honest opinions and feedback’ from victims, highlighting ‘there are no right or wrong answers’.

Although all responses will be anonymous, people who fill in the surveys will be able to share their details to take part in the second phase of the research project.

This second phase will involve interviews with abuse survivors who can ‘share their experiences and views’ with staff.

The online survey will take 10-15 minutes to complete.

Authorities said they ‘are grateful for the courage and openness of participants in sharing their experiences’.

“By providing these valuable insights, victims and survivors who have been through this are helping us shape policies and services that truly meet their needs.

“Their views matter, and we are committed to ensuring that they are at the forefront of our efforts to combat domestic abuse.

“Participating in this research is a unique and important opportunity and I am grateful to all those who will help us shape future policy.”

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachleda, said she was ‘delighted’ to take part in the research.

“Drawing on the unique strengths of our Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming, [we] look forward to be able to contribute to the development of a comprehensive Domestic Abuse strategy for Gibraltar,” she added.

