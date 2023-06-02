WORKERS have been painting, repairing and landscaping beaches and bathing areas to get them ready for the busy summer season.

Authorities set up a new stormwater culvert crossing to Eastern Beach with access now directly from the Kingsway Roundabout instead of Catalan Bay Road.

The developer of the Eastside reclamation also gave permission for Catalan Bay users to park during the day on the tarmac to the east of the old parking space.

The popular beach along with Camp Bay, Little Bay, Sandy Bay and Western Beach all got a makeover.

A total of 431 spaces will be available for use at the Eastern Beach parking from June 10, with works to expand it put on ice until autumn.

There will also be a new turning area and motorcycle parking at the northern end of Eastern Beach, close to the Kingsway Tunnel itself.

A company building private stores along the longest of the Gibraltar beaches has stopped work but will be offering its stores to anyone interested in them.

Jellyfish nets have been laid out at all beaches and bathing areas.

Workers are now building permanent stores for beach equipment as well as setting up fencing around pools and along the seafront.

Trucks will shift and level out sand at Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay.

Workers will clear away stones and build concrete walkways on at both beaches.

Finally, Western Beach will get a bit of a makeover, with new wooden structures, improved changing rooms and walkways.

“As you can see, the team at the Department of the Environment have been working flat out to ensure that our beaches are ready in time for the official opening of the bathing season,” Minister for the Environment John Cortes said.

“Significant repairs and enhancements to our beaches are being undertaken at present which will enhance the beach experience for everyone.”

He also thanked Eastside developer TNG Global for ‘facilitating extra parking spaces at Catalan Bay’.

Gibraltar has a strong beach culture with certain families preferring to frequent some beaches rather than others for time in memorial.

