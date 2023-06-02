RAINBOW flags will fly around different parts of Gibraltar this month to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights before the Pride March on June 24.

Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento said she was ‘looking forward’ to the Pride march that would mark a month of recognition for people with same-sex relationships.

But she said that ‘harassment of LGBTQ+ people continues to feature in the news and this is something that needs to stop’.

The choice of this month to celebrate Pride follows on from the Stonewall Riots of June 28, 1969.

The date marks the beginning of six days of protest by LGBTQ+ people when police in New York City raided Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in the US city.

The Gay Liberation movement that followed the riots fought for homosexual rights across the world.

In Gibraltar, LGBTQ+ rights took some time to arrive until the current government legalised same sex marriage, outlawed homophobic hate crime and allowed sex changes.

Gibraltar’s Ministry of Equality produced a video to celebrate Pride and explain what it meant

In contrast to the GSD, the GSLP/Liberals allowed adoption by same sex couples and passed a surrogacy law to permit LGBTQ+ people either if they are single or in a couple, to arrange for someone to have a baby for them.

Artificial insemination is also available for same sex couples.

The Gibraltar Government will accompany the Western world in supporting the LGBTQ+ community with rainbow flags at the beginning and end of the month at the frontier and No. 6 Convent Place.

“We must not forget those in Gibraltar who started this movement and the meaning of celebrating Pride,” Sacramento said.

“The efforts the LGBTQ community and its allies aim to increase awareness over ongoing issues of inequality.”

She addressed homophobia in a very blunt way.

“People who see someone who is different and do not understand it, may see them as a threat, when this is not the case.

“It is therefore vital to remind people that LGBTQ+ people exist and that they are here to stay.”

St Bernard’s Hospital, the Care Agency and the Royal Gibraltar Police will all fly the rainbow flag during the month.

The LGBTQ+ Committee will organise the Pride march with stalls from NGOs, government agencies and charities at Casemates Square.

The Moorish Castle will be lit with the rainbow colours, on June 1, 24 and 28 to celebrate Pride Month.

“Everybody, irrespective of their sexual preference or gender identity must support the rights of people of the LGBTQ+ community, so that all the barriers they face are removed,” the Minister for Equality added.

“Join us at the Pride march on the 24th June and celebrate with us Gibraltar’s Pride and Inclusivity.”

