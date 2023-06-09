STORM OSCAR, which hit mainland Spain last Wednesday, June 7, bringing driving rain and gale-force winds will finally give way to a summery weekend starting today, Friday June 9.

Following an atypical wet three-week spell for this time of the year in Malaga, the sun and highs of 30ºC will once again return to the Costa del Sol.

According to the director of the Meteorological Centre of Malaga, Jesus Riesco, light rain could still fall during the early morning hours of today, Friday, to then give way to a balmy, rain-free weekend.

Temperatures, which are forecast to hit highs of 30ºC, will be more typical of June and are here to stay.

As of next Monday, June 12, it is likely that temperatures will exceed 30ºC (20ºC at night), skies will remain cloudless and an extra-toasty summer will commence.

