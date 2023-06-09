FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a young tourist, apparently British, who plummeted into an underground rubbish bin on the Costa del Sol.

The incident took place after midnight yesterday, Thursday June 8, in one of the three containers for organic waste that Malaga City Council has installed in the Plaza Uncibay.

For reasons that are still being determined, whether it was voluntary or whether the tourist was introduced into the container as a joke by his mates, the young man had the misfortune of plummeting several metres down into the pit housing the organic waste.

Although his companions, and other passers-by in the area tried to aid the young tourist, they were unable to get him out due to the difficulties of the small opening system of the subterranean recycling bin.

It was then that the Municipal Police and the city’s Fire Brigade were alerted, who sent a team to intervene in the rescue.

The tourist, who suffered bruising but was otherwise unharmed, was finally freed from his sticky situation some 30 minutes after the fall had taken place.

