HORROR writer Montegriffo is the overall winner from nearly 450 entries at this year’s Spring Festival short story competition.

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) for the Ministry of Culture, had English, Spanish and Llanito language categories.

Minister for Culture John Cortes expressed his glee about how literature had become ‘a cultural pivot’ in the Gibraltarian community.

He also delighted in the Llanito section which he said highlights ‘our multilingual character’.

Montegriffo won the event for her story called ‘Walking to School’ taking home the £1000 first prize.

Mike Nicholls won the English language story section with Arthur’s Antics.

Michelle Attias came in second after writing ‘An Affair to Remember’.

Sarah Salgado San Sebastián came first in the Spanish Language Story category with ‘La Experiencia De Sentir’ (The Experience of Feeling).

Honoria Easter was the runner-up with ‘El Minotauro de Andalucía’ (The Minotaur of Andalucia).

In the newly-formed Llanito section, ‘Madre No Ay Mah Ke Una’ (We only have one mother) by John Manuel Enriles took first prize.

His runner-up was experienced UK-based poet and singer Gabriel Moreno for ‘Poetry Brohel’.

He told the Olive Press his story was about ‘introspection and hope’.

“It’s been an immense joy to express myself in the language of my roots,” Moreno said.

“The story is a celebration of our singularity and randomness and a hope we can celebrate our peculiarities and perhaps also laugh at our shortcomings.”

Eva De Vincenzi won the 11 to 13-year-old section for her story called the ‘The Venetian Mask Shop’.

Rachel Hassan wrote ‘The Voice of the Rain’ and took the Years 8-10 category.

In the school year 6 to 7 category, Olivia Desoisa got first prize with ‘The Forgotten Past’.

And finally Poppy Brown wrote ‘The Missing Sock’ to get the prize for school years 4 to 5.

“It’s great to see the way that Gibraltarian Literature has developed and established itself beyond doubt as a Cultural pivot in our community,” Cortes said.

“This year’s addition of a Llanito section highlights too the importance the Ministry gives to our multilingual character.”

He added that the National Book Council he chairs will plot ‘great times ahead’ by promoting local literature.

