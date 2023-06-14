BENAHAVIS in Malaga dominates the national rankings for the most expensive place to buy property in Spain.

Based on listings published by real estate portal Idealista, the average price of the most sought-after properties in Benahavís, home to one of the most exclusive urbanisations in Europe, La Zagaleta, is an eye-watering €1.9 million.

This select million euro home club includes Calvia, with an average price of €1.58 million, and neighbouring Marbella, with €1.37 million.

Closer and closer to joining this million euro listing is the Sotogrande development, in the Cadiz municipality of San Roque, where the year started with an average price of €995,000 for property in that area, followed by Sant Cugat, in fifth place in terms of price, averaging €810,240.

In its latest study, Idealista also lists the most sought-after Spanish cities in which to buy a home, led by Madrid, with an average price of €428,100 per property, and the large cities on its periphery such as Móstoles (€199,200) or Alcalá de Henares (€209,000).

Torrejon de Ardoz or Fuenlabrada also appear among the ten most sought-after areas to buy a home in Spain, along with Valencia, Zaragoza, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Sevilla.

