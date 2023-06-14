DAME Mary Berry, 88, swapped baking for dancing and went on a six-hour dash to Ibiza superclub Pasha.

The Queen of Baking was whisked to the party island by TV chef James Martin, who recounted the tale to Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary, filling the Phil-Schofield-shaped hole on This Morning’s sofa.

And the cook-book author, born in 1935, was even seen throwing shapes and burning down the house on the dancefloor.

She later called it ‘good fun’ and ‘terribly exciting’.

“I’d never been stamped before, I thought, will it ever come off?” she recalled.

“It was like a rabbit warren. It was narrow and there were lots of floors and lots of paths, and everybody was drinking and smoking.

“It suddenly struck me that if there was a fire, would we ever get out? But even so – it was good fun.”