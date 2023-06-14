THE British chain of sports centres, David Lloyd is organising a free open day at its facilities in Malaga.

The state-of-the-art health club and gym with swimming pool located in a privileged area in the heart of Pedregalejo, just a few minutes from the centre of Malaga, will be holding a free open day this Saturday, June 17, from 9am to 8pm.

The aim is to show anyone from Malaga, or anyone passing through the city, the unrivalled range of fitness equipment and classes at the club, as well as inform about other activities and services on offer with the possibility of experiencing, free of charge for the day, their premium racquets facilities, cutting-edge gym, group exercise studios and swimming pool.

There will also be personal trainers on hand to give fitness advice.

Founded by the English tennis player David Lloyd, the Pedregalejo centre aims to become “the second home for the members, a place where they can relax, train or socialise”, said Sara González, the manager of David Lloyd in Malaga.

The David Lloyd Leisure Group has 131 clubs, of which 101 are in the United Kingdom.

The Malaga centre is the seventh David Lloyd centre in Spain, with three in Madrid, two in Barcelona, one in Zaragoza, and now the new one on the Costa del Sol.

