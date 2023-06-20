3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Boiro with garage - € 170,000

Boiro, A Coruña 3 beds 2 baths € 170,000

For sale, apartment on the top floor of a building (attic) located at Rúa Cruceiro 37, Boiro. A few meters from the town center, it is a 178-square-meter property completely renovated in 2018. It is distributed in a highly equipped kitchen (microcement) that has a seating area and access to the laundry area, a living-dining room, two bathrooms (one in the main room) and three double bedrooms.These are very spacious, tall and bright spaces, all its rooms are exterior. The heating and hot water are by means of a natural gas boiler. It stands out for the qualities of its interior carpentry…