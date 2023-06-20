SAN JAVIER in Murcia will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first staging of the San Javier International Jazz Festival this summer.

The event which has established itself as one of the best of its kind in Spain will feature 22 concerts over 15 nights between June 30 and July 23.

There will also be a special award presented to guitarist Ximo Tebar who performed in the very first festival concert in 1998.

The British-Irish folk rock band, The Waterboys, best known for their big 1985 hit ‘Whole of the Moon’ will be returning to the festival after a four-year break on July 22 at the Municipal Auditorium at San Javier’s Parque Almansa.

Most of the concerts will be held in the redesigned 500 seat Parque Almansa venue and kick off on June 30 with Djavan, one of the most admired Brazilian musicians in the world.

July 1 sees a double concert night starting with the Cuban pianist and vocalist, Alfredo Rodríguez, together with drummer Michael Olivera and bassist Yarel Hernandez, with whom they make up his famous Trio, admired throughout the world.

Discovered by the legendary Quincy Jones in 2007, Alfredo Rodríguez stands out for his ability to integrate all genres of traditional and modern music.

The second concert of the night will be headlined by the British group Mamas Gun, featuring vocalist Andy Platts, who last year performed with his other group Young Gun Silver Fox.

Mamas Gun is a soul-pop band, with a seventies sound and a vibe that remembers the greats like Bill Withers and Marvin Gaye.

The Festival will close on July 23 with what is considered one of the best Soul Blues bands in the world.

The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring: Terrie Odabi & Theo Huff who be making their Spanish debut and is the band chosen by Van Morrison to accompany him on his next American tour, which starts in September.

Other events around the area including San Javier’s Plaza de España hosting Murcian swing band Zoot Suiters on July 2 and soul singer Gisele Jackson and his band The Shu Shu’s at the Tomas Maestre port at La Manga on July 16

Santiago de La Ribera’s Barneuvo esplanade will host jazz vocalist Michele Hendricks and singer-trumpeter Ronald Baker on July 20.

More details including ticket information are at www.festivalessanjavier.com