NUISANCE cold calls interrupting you at dinner or while driving are set to become a thing of the past with a new law that comes into effect at the end of June.

With people in Spain receiving an average of almost 20 unwanted calls a month, the new General Telecommunications Law aims to tackle this form of spam which has become only more rampant in recent times.

A provision in the law will outlaw ‘unsolicited phone calls to consumers and/or users for the purpose or effect of promoting or selling goods or services.’

Unless someone has given explicit permission to companies to make these calls, they should now become a thing of the past.

This means it will be important to carefully check the conditions before ticking the box when dealing with companies to prevent such requests from slipping through unawares.

The ban will come into effect on June 30, 2023.

The permitted hours for commercial calls will remain between 9am and 9pm, except on public holidays when the hours will be from 10am to 3pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

Spain was found to be the country with the fifth most unsolicited calls with an average of 18 a month, according to one 2018 study.

One option to stop receiving these calls in the past was to add your name to the Robinson List, which is a declaration that you do not want cold calls.

READ MORE: