SPANISH winemaker Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos has been named the leading food and drink company in Spain at The Sustainability Awards.

They won the garland by becoming one of the first to achieve Carbon Neutral certification and utilise only renewable energy across their many sites around Spain.

During his acceptance speech, CEO Gonzalo Entrecanales extolled the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“As a company with sustainability embedded in its DNA, it is our obligation to uphold our commitment to quality, the environment, society, and ethical business practices,” he said.

“We also strive to raise consumer awareness about the importance of considering these factors when making purchasing decisions.”

The independent jury evaluating the Forbes – Credit Suisse Sustainability Awards not only recognised Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos‘ achievements thus far, but also commended the company’s new Sustainability Plan.

The plan outlines 100 actions to be implemented between 2023 and 2027, covering areas such as environmental initiatives, social practices, and corporate governance.

Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos operates wineries and vineyards across Spain, including in the Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Rueda, and Valdeorras, boasting over 400 hectares of vineyards.

