BRITISH travel guide Telegraph Travel has compiled a list of the 20 best coastal towns in Spain to visit this summer.

According to the paper’s travel section, which seeks to offer the best holiday inspiration, advice, hotel reviews, news and interviews, the top Spanish beach is found in Andalucia, specifically Sanlúcar de Barrameda, in Cadiz.

The Telegraph Travel desk highlights the town as a ‘favourite holiday destination without exception, with more than 15 million trips made there in 2022.’

A pretty coastal town with ‘elegant harbours, quiet beaches, excellent seafood restaurants and whitewashed buildings adorned with bougainvillea”.

The travel inspiration guide places the seaside town of Cadaqués, in Catalonia ‘a town full of Mediterranean charm’ in second position, while third place also goes to Cádiz, to Tarifa, a paradise for many, especially for those water sports enthusiasts.

The complete ranking of the 20 best coastal towns in Spain, according to The Telegraph, is as follows:

1. Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz, Andalucia)

2. Cadaqués (Gerona, Catalonia)

3. Tarifa (Cadiz, Andalucia)

4. Sitges (Barcelona, Catalonia)

5. Estepona (Malaga, Andalucia)

6. Llanes (Asturias)

7. Altea (Alicante, Valencian Community)

8. Garachico (Tenerife, Canary Islands)

9. Baiona (Pontevedra, Galicia)

10. Lequeitio (Vizcaya, Basque Country)

11. Cudillero (Asturias)

12. Puerto de Sóller (Majorca, Balearic Islands)

13. Denia (Alicante, Valencian Community)

14. Combarro (Pontevedra, Galicia)

15. Nerja (Malaga, Andalucia)

16. Comillas (Cantabria, Cantabria)

17. Mojácar (Almería, Andalucia)

18. Peñíscola (Castellón, Valencian Community)

19. Fornells (Menorca, Balearic Islands)

20. Puerto de Mogán (Las Palmas, Canary Islands)

READ MORE: