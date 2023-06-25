AN online dating and social network platform has recently published a report revealing which are the most unfaithful cities in Spain.

The network, which goes by the name of Ashley Madison and advertises itself as a platform that ‘caters to the needs of married people and/or couples who are looking to add some spice to their relationships and have extramarital affairs’ with ‘members united in a desire to seek out real, discrete connections’ has listed the most risqué cities in the country.

The ranking, reported by Huffingtonpost, shows the cities with the highest concentration of cheaters in relation to the population of each city.

The leading Spanish cities in this ranking are Manresa, Girona and Barcelona, all three of them Catalan municipalities. Of these, Manresa leads the selection for the third year in a row.

According to Christoph Kraemer, director of International Relations of Ashley Madison “One in four Spaniards would like to have a non-monogamous relationship. Whether with their partner, alone, in open relationships or in a non-unbundled way, more and more people are changing monogamy for other types of relationships that give them more satisfaction and happiness”.

Among the new additions to this list of most unfaithful cities in the country, Toledo stands out, which last year was not in the top 20 and is now ranked as the fifth most unfaithful municipality.

Additionally, three of the top twenty most adulterous cities in Spain are on the Costa del Sol; Marbella, Malaga city and Fuengirola.

The 20 most unfaithful cities in Spain according to Ashley Madison are the following:

1. Manresa

2. Girona

3. Barcelona

4. León

5. Toledo

6. Granada

7. Lleida

8. Marbella

9. Madrid

10. Sabadell

11. Lugo

12. Santiago de Compostela

13. Valencia

14. Malaga

15. Salamanca

16. Tarragona

17. Fuengirola

18. Sant Boi de Llobregat

19. Castellón de la Plana

20. Donostia – San Sebastian

