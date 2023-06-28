THE SPANISH ombudsman has called for more controls to protect people from the heat after two agricultural workers died over the last week, apparently from heatstroke.

The incidents took place at the weekend in Aznalcollar in Seville province and on Tuesday in Cinco Casas in Ciudad Real province, according to a report from news agency Europa Press.

The ombudsman, which is run by former Socialist politician Angel Gabilondo, wants the state work inspection department to ramp up regulations in a bid to improve the conditions of any worker who is exposed to extreme conditions while carrying out their roles.

The call comes at a time when Spain is suffering a heatwave, with as many as 13 provinces seeing temperatures in excess of 40ºC.

While the scorching conditions are likely to continue for a few days, the Aemet state weather service expects the mercury to fall by the weekend with a chance of hail and storms.

