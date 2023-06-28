VETERAN ROCKERS Kiss have been playing to adoring crowds since 1973, but while their on-stage attire may still include black-and-white face paint and outlandish costumes, in Spain this week they had a much lower-key moment before they performed.

As can be seen in a video that quickly went viral on social media, the members of the band were transported to their gig in Spain’s Cartagena on a minibus carrying the logo of Spanish company Alsa.

Rather than looking like the rock gods that they are, Gene Simmons and company looked more like they were a couple of pensioners catching the 138 bus home from a costume party while surrounded by ordinary members of the public.

“This joint isn’t working,” wrote the user Miguel Angel Cervantes Bayo on Twitter to accompany the video. ‘Five minutes later…’ the tweet continued. “Is that Kiss travelling thorough Cartagena on an Alsa minibus?”

