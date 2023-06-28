MAJOR strike action in Spain by employees of clothing retailer H&M has come to an end after the Swedish company made a preliminary offer to its staff that meets some of their demands.

The industrial action had such an effect that on June 22 and June 26 all-day stoppages actually saw the shutters come down on most of the stores across the country.

According to the CCOO union, there are 125 H&M stores across Spain, with a total of 4,000 employees.

Unions have been demanding an improvement in working conditions, more staff, cover for people on leave and salary increases in order to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

After a meeting between the company and workers on Tuesday, H&M made public the offer it has made on Wednesday.

It includes a sales-based incentive for employees as well as a commitment to boost staffing levels.

The H&M employees were planning on striking again on the upcoming next two Saturdays, but in principle those stoppages have been called off thanks to the preliminary agreement according to a report in Spanish daily El Pais.

The timing of the industrial action was key, given that Spanish stores are currently holding their summer sales.

Staff at stores belonging to Spanish retail giant Inditex – which includes Zara and Bershka, among others – were also successful in achieving improvements from their employers last winter, after they also threatened strike action.

