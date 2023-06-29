ROTA will soon boast its very own canine beach.

The Junta has just granted the authorisation for a third pooch friendly beach on the shores of Cadiz.

There are currently only two official dog-friendly beaches in the province of Cadiz and this will be the first canine beach in Rota.

The news was announced last Tuesday, June 27, by Jose Antonio Medina, the newly appointed municipal delegate for Beaches in Rota.

The city council are now preparing the appropriate signposting and other obligatory requirements as highlighted by the Junta in order to adapt the area into a pet-friendly space.

The selected beach is Playa de Peginas, a remote beach that is 2.5km in length with a width of just 35m.

One kilometre of this beach will now be for canines and their humans to enjoy.

According to Medina, the soon-to-be dog beach is a pilot experience to test the proposed beach safety regulations and also to improve the public facilities in the area.

