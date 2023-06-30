NORWEGIAN goal juggernaut Erling Haaland has been spotted in his beloved party spot of Marbella again.

With an entourage of fellow blonde Nordics – plus one or two celebrity beach bar owners – he was first pictured en route on a private jet from Barcelona.

Having attended a wedding of fellow Manchester City star, Eric Laporte, in the Catalan capital, they hot-footed down to Malaga.

Haaland and pals flew into Malaga last weekend for a whistlestop visit after the wedding of teammate Aymeric Laporte

The gang quickly hit up Marbella’s famous Playa Padre chiringuito and its popular Boho Sunday set in the sweltering Malagueño sun.

The day-time shenanigans went on well into the night – but after setting a new Premier League goal record in his debut season, perhaps he’s earned it.

The 22-year-old Norwegian international – who was born in Leeds where his dad Alfie was a player – will be satisfied with this record after a mid-season warning from his boss, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, not to enjoy himself too much during his previous visit to the city.

Haaland has a house in the Costa del Sol city and is known to be a frequent visitor.

He flew on a private jet from Barcelona with the owners of two famous Costa del Sol chiringuitos

During the World Cup finals in Qatar over the winter, Haaland found himself with some time to spare as Norway had not qualified, with the Netherlands and Turkey finishing ahead of the Scandinavians in their group.

But even then, the €60 million player received a warning not to enjoy himself too much.

Haaland on a previous visit

Pep Guardiola reminded him not to eat and drink too much during his break.

He said: “How perfect he’ll be in the second half of the season depends on how he behaves in Marbella.

“He will play golf, hopefully not eat and drink too much and come back in great shape for the second half of the league.”

Let’s hope Guardiola appreciated how Haaland obeyed his orders.

