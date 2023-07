Caleta de Fuste, Fuerteventura 3 beds 2 baths € 395,000

Villa with private pool located in the upper area of Caleta de Fuste. The villa is only a few minutes by car from the centre of the village, its beaches, services and the airport of Fuerteventura. The villa has a plot of 290m2 with garden, terrace, parking and private swimming pool. It is distributed in 3 floors and has 3 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lounge dining room kitchen. It is sold furnished… See full property details