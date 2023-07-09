THREE men drowned on Saturday while swimming off the Catalan coast, despite the incidents taking place on beaches where lifeguards were present.

One of the victims in the northeastern region was a 60-year-old Cuban man, who died while bathing in the municipality of La Rovina de Castello d’Empuries, in Girona province.

Lifeguards had rescued the man but emergency crews could do nothing to save him, according to Spanish daily ABC.

Meanwhile, another man aged 32 and with Indian nationality died on Saturday at the Miracle beach in Tarragona. Again, lifeguards managed to pull him out of the water but medics could not save his life.

The last incident also took place in Girona province, at the Salatar beach in Rosas. A 55-year-old man was pulled out of the water after getting into trouble, but also could not be saved.

According to ABC, nine people have so far drowned in the water of the Catalan coast since the summer season officially began on June 15.

