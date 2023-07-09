THE Costa del Sol extends along more than 150 kilometres of coastline in the province of Malaga, with beaches for all tastes, moods and activities.

Some of the most popular include those found in the coastal towns of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, San Pedro de Alcántara and Estepona, but the one that sits in a unique spot between Malaga and Cadiz is Playa Punta Chullera in Manilva and is the last beach on the southwesternmost edge of the province of Malaga.

Playa Punta Chullera in Manilva. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Not only is Playa Punta Chullera’s location special, this sandy beach sits on a peculiar mountainous land with unique landscapes and ecological wealth.

Thanks to its clear water and beautiful settings, perfect for snorkeling and underwater fishing, Punta Chullera is a great option to spend a quiet day at the beach with family or friends with the added bonus that on clear days you get a perfect view of the rock of Gibraltar with the African continent on the horizon.

