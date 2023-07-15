2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage - € 629,000

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 629,000

Beautiful modern contemporary large ground floor apartment with sea views and own private plunge pool, Just 100 meters from the Calanova golf club house with an excellent bar and restaurant. Only 7 minutes drive to the fantastic village of la cala de Mijas and it´s beautiful beaches. This amazing ground floor unit has panoramic sea and golf views from the minute you walk in the property, top of the range kitchen equipment and demotic system. Furnished to a high standard. Newly built and well established community has 2 outdoor pools and one indoor pool gym and spa, also has a cinema room and… See full property details