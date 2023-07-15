On July 11th, the Junta approved the authorisation of a €107 million contract for ambulance service in the Malaga province.

It will take effect in Malaga Regional Hospital, Clinico hospital, Malaga Primary Care District, Costa del Sol Primary Care District, North Health Management Area, East Health Management Area, and the Serranía Health Management Area.

The four-year contract is expected to improve health services for users by establishing a province-wide standard of quality. They also expect to increase the response capacity for incidents.

It will cover different types of medical transport including urgent, programmed, and emergency care for the sick or injured.

The contract is expected to extend to one additional year.

