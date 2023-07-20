A YOUNG 18-year-old male lifeguard from the Torrox beach lifeguard service has been injured after suffering a three-metre fall when a watchtower on the beach toppled whilst he was on duty.

The accident occurred at around 3:50pm last Tuesday, July 18, when, for reasons which are being investigated, the watchtower where the young man was surveilling the beach from broke at the base.

The young man fell to the ground from a height of around three metres and was left lying on the ground, unconscious.

The crash alerted nearby beachgoers who were quick to aid the lifeguard and the emergency medical services and Local Police were also quickly mobilised.

The young man was rapidly transferred to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, where he underwent numerous diagnostic tests to rule out any possible internal injuries.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were found and the lifeguard was sent home to recover.

Meanwhile, the seven watchtowers located on the Torrox beach have been cordoned off, pending on inspection to their condition, whilst the other lifeguards – around twenty in total – continue to carry out their surveillance of the beach on foot.

