BRITISH rock singer and songwriter Rod Stewart arrives this Friday, July 21, at the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella.

Throughout his career, Rod Stewart has been lauded as the greatest singer of his generation, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide during a stellar career that has included hits in all genres of popular music, from Rock, Folk, R&B and even the American Standards.

The ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, Grammy™ Living Legend or the naming of “Sir Rod Stewart” at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity, are just some of the accolades he has received during his more than 50 years in music.

The British singer, renowned for his distinctive raspy voice and charismatic stage presence, will perform for the first time at the Starlite Auditorium to present a unique show where he will perform the greatest hits of his career such as “Forever Young”, “Can’t Stop Me Now”, “Maggie May”, “Rhythm of My Heart” or “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” among others.

