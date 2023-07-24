BRITISH football figure Trevor Francis, who made history as Britain’s first £1 million player in 1979, passed away today at his home in the Costa del Sol.

Aged just 69, the former England star suffered a heart attack on Monday morning in his Marbella villa.

Francis had a special connection with Spain, spending half of the year in Marbella and the rest of the time in Solihull in the Midlands.

Despite experiencing a heart attack 11 years ago, the football legend maintained his fitness with daily power walks and an annual health check through the League Managers’ Association.

According to his spokesman Francis had been ‘enjoying life very much having eventually got over the death of his wife.’

Helen had passed away six years prior in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

As a player, Francis made history as a back-to-back European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, a feat that remains unmatched by any English side to this day.

Trevor Francis holding the European Cup aloft above his head after winning in 1979 it for the first time with Nottingham Forest – he would go on to perform the unprecedented feat for an English club of winning it the following year running

Francis even scored the winner in the final in Malmo, Sweden.

During an illustrious playing career, Francis donned the colours of prominent clubs including Birmingham City, Manchester City, Rangers, QPR, and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Forest.

Gary Lineker led the tributes to Francis, posting on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died.

“A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor.”

Nottingham Forest tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time European Cup winner, Trevor Francis. A true Forest legend who will never be forgotten.”

