LAST weekend, a giant black poodle – named Lakeridge Trasnocho Unstoppable – won the 106th National Feira Canine Exhibition.

The competition was held at the Silleda fairgrounds, and the Galician Canine Society organised it.

Lakridge is from Malaga, along with its owner, Pedro Galendez.

Two exhibitions took place over two days and saw over 800 dogs and 150 breeds go face-to-face from morning to mid-afternoon.

Judges from countries around the world, such as Lithuania and Luxembourg, came together to assess the dogs, from their movements to their character.

The pooch not only won the competition on Sunday but also came in second the day previous.