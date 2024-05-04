This type of cereal will help you gain muscle and strengthen your bones, according to scientists

WANT to gain muscle and strengthen your bones? Scientists recommend you eat this type of cereal.

The University of Harvard has revealed the best kind of cereal you can eat for breakfast thanks to its numerous health benefits.

Oats, though often demonised for their high glycemic index, were actually recommended by leading scientists as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

It was highlighted for its high fibre content, especially soluble beta glucans which may help lower cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar management, and boost immune health.

Oats are great for your health, according to Harvard scientists.

Photo: Margarita Zueva

So credible are these benefits that the Federal Diet Association (USA) allows the high fibre content and its benefits for heart health to be listed on packaging of foods that contain oats.

The high fibre content also means oats are very filling, reducing appetite.

This can be very beneficial for people struggling to lose weight.

They have also been shown to help promote gut health, which is great for your overall health.

Oats are also known as an excellent source of many essential nutrients including phosphorus, magnesium and zinc.

These nutrients play a key role in vital bodily processes such as metabolism, bone health and muscle function.

Oats are available in many forms, from whole flakes to more processed kinds such as instant oats.

Less processed versions tend to have a low glycemic index compared to other forms.

This means they are digested slowly and gradually increase blood sugar levels, meaning oats are a good option for those with type two diabetes.

According to Ana Belen Ropero, Nutrition Professor at the Universidad de Miguel Hernandez, told The Conversation: “Oats are mainly composed of complex carbohydrates, a principal part of a balanced diet.

“They are also low in sugar.”

