14 May, 2024 @ 19:40
14 May, 2024 @ 11:23
Chaos in hospitals and pharmacies across Spain’s Andalucia after IT system collapses

Costa Del Sol Hospital
Hospital Costa del Sol (SOURCE: Junta de Andalucia)

THE health system in Andalucia was plunged into chaos last night when its IT system crashed for more than four hours.

Between 3.30pm and 7.45pm on Monday, the computer network that manages the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) suffered a major breakdown, affecting all hospitals, health centres and pharmacies.

The system, called Diraya, centralises all patient medical records, appointment management, lab tests and more.

The collapse had a serious impact on the health service, with countless patients waiting for care, results or medication.



“The emergencies are about to collapse,” sources from the Clinical Hospital in Malaga told La Opinion.

They added that doctors could not even access test results.

Meanwhile, pharmacies were unable to fulfill prescriptions as they could not access customers’ data.

Head of the UGT health workers’ union Carmen Gaona said the four hours of stoppage in the emergency room caused a ‘collapse that will take time to clear’.

