A CONSTRUCTION WORKER was killed and two others injured on Tuesday after a school building in the northern Spanish city of Logroño collapsed.

The accident happened early this morning for reasons that were unclear, while work was underway to refurbish the building.

The two injured workers were taken to the San Pedro Hospital in Logroño, which is the capital of La Rioja region.

A search immediately swung into action for the missing worker, using rescue dogs and a thermal drone from the National Police, according to news agency Europa Press.

The body of the missing man was eventually located in the basement of the collapsed building.

The entire building will now be demolished, while the National Police will open an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

For now, at least, a gas explosion has been ruled out.

