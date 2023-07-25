An illegal marihuana crop was discovered by the Guardia Civil on July 24 in a luxury urbanization in Alicante.

The men are all between the ages of 30 and 35 and are from Albania.

Each member had a very specific role: one was in charge of looking after the crop, another the logistical tasks and the other three criminals distributed and collected the drugs.

When the police searched the property they found over 500 marihuana plants, 56kg of buds of the drug,a vehicle along with 37 fans, six air conditioning units and 400kg of electric cables.

The culprits have been charged with crimes against public health, electrical fluid fraud, being involved in a criminal organization and for damaging goods worth 20,000 euros.

The Guardia Civil have created a new national project called “Operation Miller ” which is focused on policing the plantation and illegal trafficking of marihuana.

This investigation was one of many situations that came under this recent scheme.

