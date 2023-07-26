A TOTAL of 15,300 people have been affected by a delay on a high speed line between Valencia and Madrid at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Many people complained that they were unable to vote due to the incident.

The cause of the holdup was a fire that broke out in a junction box of the access tunnel to the Joaquin Sorolla Station.

Of the 15,300, 8,500 were travelling with Renfe, 4,000 were Ouigo, and 2,800 were Iyro.

Renfe customers were all given other means of travel by the company – via shuttle trains and buses.

Ouigo travellers were given a 100% refund on the tickets and received 200% compensation towards seeking out other transport for that day.

On the other hand, only 645 Iyro customers were relocated on Sunday, 495 by bus and 150 by Media Distancia to Alicante.