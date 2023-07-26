ALMOST half a dozen beaches have reopened after being closed for swimmers due to water pollution in the Valencia region.

The well-known beaches of Pobla de Farnals Medicala, Medicalia, Puig Val, Antiguo Barrio de Pescadores, Els Plans and Pobla de Farnals were closed to bathing after a white waste substance was found in their waters.

Maritime rescue officers have analysed the unwanted substance, which may have been spilled from a boat sailing the region.

However, El Puig Town Hall released a statement on Tuesday explaining ‘there are no traces of the waste left.’

Consequently, all five beaches have been reopened for swimmers.

Meanwhile, a total of eight beaches in the region were closed to bathing due to adverse weather conditions on Tuesday.

These affected beach areas are Bellreguard, Daimus, Gandia-Nord, Guardamar, L’Ahuir, Marenys de Rafalcaid, Miramar and Venecia.

