A DANGEROUS criminal was arrested by police in the Andalusian town of Cantillana.

The man, who has two European arrest warrants against him, is accused of belonging to a criminal gang and violent robbery.

Locals had reported the felon living a normal life in Burguillos.

The police then confirmed he was residing in the municipality of Cantillana and made the arrest.

The suspect had a lengthy criminal record in France and Germany but had no arrests in Spain.

The criminal network he is involved with reportedly made 70,000 euros in just four months.

