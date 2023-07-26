A DANGEROUS criminal was arrested by police in the Andalusian town of Cantillana.
The man, who has two European arrest warrants against him, is accused of belonging to a criminal gang and violent robbery.
Locals had reported the felon living a normal life in Burguillos.
The police then confirmed he was residing in the municipality of Cantillana and made the arrest.
The suspect had a lengthy criminal record in France and Germany but had no arrests in Spain.
The criminal network he is involved with reportedly made 70,000 euros in just four months.