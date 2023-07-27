A MAN has tragically lost his life in Torremolinos after becoming trapped between a car and a wall in a car park.

The incident, as reported by the Emergency Services 112 Andalucia, took place yesterday afternoon, July 26, in the area of La Carihuela.

The 112 helpline received the report of the incident just a few minutes after 4:30 pm when a citizen called to inform that a man was trapped between a car and the wall in a car park on Nidos Street, in the La Carihuela area of Torremolinos.

The coordinating center immediately notified the Emergency Health Center (CES) 061, the local fire department, and the Local and National Police.

Unfortunately, upon reaching the scene, the emergency services could only confirm that that the man, who was 36 years old, has passed away.

Accident on A-7 in Velez-Malaga

Yesterday, Wednesday, saw another tragic event unfold as a man lost his life in a fatal traffic accident on the A-7 in Vélez-Málaga, involving a collision between two trucks.

The incident occurred at kilometer 965 of the A-7, where two trucks collied – one of them carrying heavy machinery – while traveling towards Motril.

Several witnesses alerted the Emergency 112 at around 6:15 am in the morning to report the rear-end collision and to request help for a person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Emergency medical services, the Traffic Civil Guard, and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium were dispatched to the scene, where they proceeded to rescue the lifeless body of one of the drivers who was trapped inside the truck.

