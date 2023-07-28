5 bedroom Villa for sale in Riba-roja de Turia - € 290,000

Riba-roja de Túria, Valencia 5 beds 1 baths € 290,000

This impressive chalet is located in a privileged location in Pla del Tocar, Ribaroja, surrounded by an exceptional natural environment. With a spacious plot of 1900 square meters, classified as urbanizable rustic land, and a two-story house measuring 190 square meters, this property offers a perfect combination of comfort and tranquility. Upon entering the property through a covered terrace, the main floor welcomes you with a well-thought-out design. Here you will find three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a full bathroom, and furthermore, a spacious living-dining room with a beautiful… See full property details