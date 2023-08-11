A FIRE is burning its way through the outer regions of Marbella’s Puerto Banus, beloved of the jet set class and high rollers in the Costa del Sol.

Flames have been seen in urban areas near the Poligono de San Pedro and the smoke has been reported in Benahavis.

Photos taken by alarmed residents in nearby neighbourhoods shows smoke emanating from residential areas and drifting over coastal villas.

A team of firefighters on the scene battling the blaze, supported by a fire engine and a helicopter supplying water to douse the flames, according to the region’s forest fire taskforce, INFOCA.

They are battling strong winds in their ongoing efforts to bring the fire under control.

It comes a day after many parts of Spain were again struck by record temperatures, with Valencia hitting 46 degrees.

The fire has been located to just north of Puerto Banus in Marbella, according to Wildfire Watch

?? 11/08/2023 ? 12.45 h.



? Colaboramos con #Bomberos de #Marbella, #Málaga, en #IncendioUrbano declarado en su municipio. #INFOCA interviene con:

? 1 semipesado

??? 1 grupo de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente

? 1 autobomba — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 11, 2023

AEMET meteorological service has put out an orange notice for inland parts of Andalucia today.