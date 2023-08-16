BELLA&ROSS, the prestigious luxury brand, is showcasing its most exclusive timepieces at the Gomez&Molina jewellers’ store.

Puerto Banus’ Gomez&Molina jewellers’ establishment will unveil the latest releases and top-tier creations of the French-Swiss luxury watchmaker, Bell&Ross, in a presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, August 17.

The exhibition will highlight various pieces, including tourbillons meticulously crafted from sapphire, wood, or gold.

Founded in 1994 by designer Bruno Belamich and entrepreneur Carlos Rosillo, both aviation enthusiasts, the company embodies the essence of flight in watchmaking.

“Marbella in the summer offers an excellent opportunity to present our collections. I cherish memories of spending summers in the city with my family,” Rosillo commented on the upcoming exhibition.

This event promises to offer aficionados and visitors a glimpse into the captivating fusion of aeronautics and horology.

