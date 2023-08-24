THE city council of Esporles has announced urgent measures due to a serious drought that the municipality is experiencing.

The measures include prohibiting the watering of lawns and other similar green areas, cleaning private roads and patios, and filling swimming pools.

A progressive decrease in water catchment caused by a lack of rain and an increase in consumption in recent summer months has led to the measures being adopted.

Reviews from the City Council will take place to monitor the water levels, with measures in place until further notice.

If things worsen, other restrictions may be incorporated, such as temporarily cutting off the water.

