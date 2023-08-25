THE NUMBER of women who have died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners this year in Spain now stands at 37, after a case that saw a 39-year-old woman killed in Granada in May of this year has been confirmed as domestic violence and not a traffic accident.

The overall total of victims in such cases since records began to be kept in 2003 is currently 1,221.

The victim in the Granada case had two daughters, and there were no prior police reports filed against her husband, who is facing murder charges in the case.

According to news agency Europa Press, the woman was initially thought to have died in a traffic accident in the metropolitan area of Granada.

Just 12 hours later, her husband, a 41-year-old civil guard, took his own life in the family’s apartment in Motril.

Investigators had been working from the start on the hypothesis that the accident was an attempt to cover up a homicide, on the basis that the woman’s body temperature was incompatible with the timing of the incident as well as the accident itself not apparently serious enough to have cost her her life.

The caretaker equality minister, Irene Montero of the leftist Podemos party, expressed her support for the family and friends of the victim in the wake of the confirmation of the gender violence case, as well as her ‘condemnation and complete rejection’ of the killing.

Anyone who is suffering or at risk of domestic violence in Spain can call the government’s 016 telephone line, email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, or WhatsApp via the cellphone number +34 600 000 016.

Read more: