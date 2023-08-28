BRITISH tourists have reported chaotic scenes at Palma airport including hours-long delays following a severe storm across Mallorca on Sunday.

Pictures shared online show fed-up tourists sprawled out on the floor or on their suitcases after scores of flights were cancelled due to hurricane winds and lightning.

The knock on effects were still having an impact on Monday morning, with long snaking queues seen outside the airport.

@jet2tweets Sleeping on floor, Majorca Palma Airport to Stansted, with kids. Why are people who have been here less time being given a flight earlier back to Stansted? pic.twitter.com/BKxZJMTwY9 — Dinesh (@d2001d2001) August 28, 2023

Here is a picture of my 5 children forced to sleep on the floor of a very busy Palma airport. After arriving almost 15 hours ago, we are still none the wiser as to when we will be leaving. Never in my life have I been so disgusted in an airline. #jet2 #palmaairport pic.twitter.com/7klUXzmRua — ry (@Drythe3790) August 28, 2023

Carnage at Palma airport today for @jet2tweets it’s going to be a long day!??? pic.twitter.com/YV8sCf76YO — Janine (@J9Norwich) August 28, 2023

The Olive Press has contacted Jet2 for comment.

Meanwhile, a holidaymaker who had been hoping for an idyllic break to Palma described his first two days as ‘hell’.

He added: “Diverted to Mahon yesterday on Edinburgh Palma flight.



“Stuck at airport with No communication at all for 9 hours.

“Eventually told that flight would not leave and to come back in morning. Shambolic handling of accommodations.”