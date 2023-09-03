TRIBUTES have poured in for a much-loved British expat who died after being knocked off his motorbike on the Costa del Sol.

Ray Wyer, 70, who lived in Manilva, was killed in a collision in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella last Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, a van rammed into the side of Mr Wyer, forcing him to veer onto the wrong side of the road.

It is believed Wyer and the van driver had a roadside argument some moments before the fatal crash, reports Manilva WS.

After being knocked into the wrong lane, it was then that Wyer collided head on with another car.

The driver of the van was later arrested by Policia Local in Marbella.

The funeral for Mr Wyer will be taking place on Monday at 3.30pm in Arboleas in Almeria – where he lived for 15 years before moving to Manilva in 2021.

The service is being livestreamed on Facebook to allow his friends from across the country and back home to say goodbye.

Friend David Clark said in a tribute online: “Ray was a lovely man, and it was a pleasure to have spent some time with him. I have fond memories of days and evenings out on the bikes together…

“But the best times was just having a coffee with him, he was a very down to earth chap and a pleasure to be around. He was fun, playful, and very mischievous, a kindhearted individual who will be missed by all.”