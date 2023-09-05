THIS coming weekend marks the eighth edition of the International Air Festival in Torre del Mar.

The festival, which is gearing up to kick off this Friday, promises three days of thrilling aerobatic displays and cultural festivities, drawing crowds of over 300,000 spectators to the Costa del Sol.

Organised by the Velez-Malaga City Council, the festival has steadily grown in popularity over the years, becoming a significant event for both locals and visitors from around the globe.

The festival which is set to feature a wide variety of aircraft, including jet fighters, aerobatic teams, and historic planes, creating a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

This year, the Swiss aerobatic teams will make their debut in Spain, adding to the festival’s appeal.

Renowned aerobatic pilots, including the Patrouille Suisse, the Patrulla Aguila, the Yakstars, and Ramon Alonso, will participate in the festival, showcasing their skills and turning the skies above Torre del Mar into a stage for aerobatic performances.

With more than 40 aircraft on display, the festival will encompass various aerial displays, from jet fighter manoeuvres to helicopter acrobatics by the Patrulla Aspa, an aerobatic team featuring 5 helicopters.

The Torre del Mar International Air Festival has gained international recognition in the aviation world, and this year’s edition, which includes a wide range of aircraft and globally acclaimed pilots, is expected to further solidify its reputation.

Attendance at the event is free, thanks to the support of the Velez-Malaga City Council, the Deputy Mayor’s Office of Torre del Mar, and various collaborating institutions and entities.

