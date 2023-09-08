IN the heart of Barcelona, a Singaporean artist, Vijaya Mohan, has unveiled a rangoli piece that combines the Indian artform with Spanish flowers.

The 64-year-old’s mission is to promote rangoli to the whole world.

Rangoli is a well-respected art in India that dates back 5,000 years.

Rangoli design by Vijaya Mohan

Primarily using ground rice as a medium, artists create colourful designs with striking patterns.

At a recent flower carpet show in Barcelona, she displayed colourful chrysanthemums, well-known to withstand the heat of Spain, as well as locally grown flowers such as carnations.

Previous design by Mohan in Singapore

At the event, she created an astounding rangoli that was 4 metres in diameter.

“When passers-by in Barcelona saw the reds and whites of our Singapore rangoli, or ‘flower carpet’, as they refer to it, they wanted to know how we came up with the design and what flowers were used,” she says.

