1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 320,000

Barcelona, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 320,000

Promotion of flats for sale in Guinardó, Barcelona Promotion of new construction for sale in Guinardó, delivery NOVEMBER 2023. Multi-family building with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes in large spaces with exceptional qualities. Spaces designed with your comfort in mind, with plenty of natural light. It is an apartment of 53 meters of floor and 19 m2 of terrace, it has a room and a bathroom. All the homes have an interior design that is meticulous down to the smallest detail with the best qualities. The double-glazed exterior carpentry with great thermal and acoustic insulation, oak-effect wooden… See full property details