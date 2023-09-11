A BRITISH tourist has been saved from drowning on a popular beach in Spain’s Mallorca.

A heroic lifeguard rescued the 57-year-old Englishman after seeing the bather’s wife screaming for help at Santa Ponca beach. .

Her husband, who she says has a “terrible fear of water”, was drowning after he started feeling unwell.

The brave lifeguard quickly jumped into the sea and managed to rescue the man despite the struggle, as the British swimmer weighs over 100 kg (220 lbs).

The incident took place at popular Santa Ponca beach. Photo: Google Maps

Once they reached the sand, lifeguards realised the Englishman was convulsing and had a weak pulse.

They performed CPR and managed to stabilise the Brit, who was then taken to hospital after an ambulance arrived at the scene.

A total of 302 people have lost their lives after drowning in Spain from January to August this 2023, 18 more deaths than during the same period last year.

